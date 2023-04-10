Hilary Swank and her husband welcome twins, a girl and a boy

Hillary Swank shared a very special Easter message with her fans. On Easter Sunday, Swank posted her birth announcement on Instagram.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” Swank wrote, then added, “Happy Easter. Posting from pure Heaven.”

Swank shared an image of her holding her two newborns. Her back is to the camera, so viewers only see the tops of the newborns’ heads, protecting the babies’ privacy. She also didn’t share the names of her twins yet, but we know it’s one boy and one girl.

Swank’s Instagram post quickly began to receive likes, along with sweet messages of congratulations from friends like Viola Davis, Sharon Stone and Debra Messing.

Swank wed her husband, Philip Schneider, in 2018. The couple met on a blind date that the wife of Misha Collins (“Supernatural”) arranged. And it seems that Collins’s wife, Victoria Vantoch, had the right idea: Swank and Schneider had so much fun together that their first date lasted over 12 hours!

However, the Oscar-winning actor Swank and her entrepreneur husband Schneider like to keep a low profile, avoiding the media and limiting the private information that they share. However, in October, Swank announced her pregnancy on “Good Morning America.”

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” said Swank. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

The 48-year-old has always been open about her desire to be a mom.

“I just love kids and that would be an important thing to happen for me someday whenever the time is right,” Swank told People back in 2006.

Swank is currently starring in “Alaska Daily,” in which she plays a journalist named Eileen who moves from New York to Alaska. The ABC show is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning series “Lawless: Sexual Violence in Alaska,” which covers the horrific epidemic of sexual violence suffered by Indigenous women in Alaska. You can watch “Alaska Daily” on Hulu, Amazon Prime and on ABC.com.

