This nonprofit is helping Texas flood survivors process their trauma

Surviving severe weather, like the July 4th flash floods in central Texas, can leave a lasting emotional impact, and one nonprofit organization is helping survivors heal by giving them a safe space to start processing their trauma.

Just one week after the flash floods in central Texas, Hill Country Mental Health had a new support center up and running.

Dr. Ashlee Miller said they want to meet survivors where they are. They want to help the community with short term coping skills and then look ahead to long term coping skills that can help them get to the healing and recovery that comes later.

With counseling services and care coordination, they're helping the community process big emotions, and sometimes that means giving parents and kids their own spaces.

They've put together a kid-themed room, filled with books, toys and stuffed animals to help put young flood survivors at ease.

"We'll have a clinician come in with the kiddos, check [on] them in their natural environment, playing with them, making sure that their needs are met. And then it provides a safe space for the parent or caregiver to go into another office and just have that quiet time and be able to process what they're really going through without worrying about trying to navigate both," Miller explained.

Foot traffic was slow to start, but as the word got out, the center expanded to include weekend services, and they're making use of two mobile vans to travel to flood impacted areas so survivors who don't have the time or ability to make it to the center can still be helped.

With all the stimulation and noise from the cleanup efforts, Miller said some community members come in because they just need some quiet. "Just because you're walking in here... you don't have to talk. You can just sit in the silence and let us know what you need," she said.

Outside the clinic, the center provides paint for people to leave their handprint on a window mural. It gives survivors, neighbors, friends and volunteers a chance to leave their mark and show their support for the community.

