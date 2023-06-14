20 Father’s Day gifts that are under $25

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With Father’s Day around the corner, you may be thinking about the perfect gift to snag for the occasion. Although every day is a great day to show your appreciation for Dad, Father’s Day is a particularly special occasion to go all out. If you don’t want to blow the bank this year but still want to impress him with your exceptionally good taste, we’ve got you covered with this gift guide.

Whether your father is the outdoorsy type, a DIYer, a home chef or a skincare aficionado, there’s a little something for all dads from online retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Walmart, Etsy and even Chewy. Some stores offer free pickup, too, so you can get your items even more quickly.

And if you want to make dad laugh this Father’s Day, get a dad jokes card to go with your gift, too.

For the dad who likes to be prepared for anything, this personal filter makes a great gift. It’s designed to make any source of water safe for drinking; simply dip it in a stream or pond and suck on the straw. It’ll remove almost 100% of bacteria and parasites, as well as tiny microplastics. The product is small and lightweight, so you can take it backpacking with you. You can even attach a water bottle to it if you like.

Buy LifeStraw Personal Water Filter at Amazon for $17.47.

If your dad is big on tech, you’ll be sure to knock his socks off with this clever product from the innovators at Wyze. Coupled with the Wyze app, this smart plug allows you to control almost any device at the touch of a button. You can easily turn on and off everyday items such as toasters or TVs by plugging them into the smart plug and managing them through the app. Your dad can even turn on his coffee maker from bed without having to get up! He’ll have a nice hot cup waiting for him when he finally makes it to the kitchen.

Waze Smart Plugs can also be integrated with Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can control your appliances by voice. Now that’s powerful.

Buy Wyze Plug 2-pack Smart Plug at Amazon for $19.98.

This drill brush kit for the Drillbrush Power Scrubber by Useful Products is the perfect gift for dads that love their power tools — and also love to clean. The kit includes four brushes that are color-coded for different surfaces. You can choose from different sets you want based on the type of cleaning you need done.

Your dad can use the stiffer drill brush in red to clean tough surfaces like concrete or stone, while the medium yellow bristle brushes can be used to clean tiles in the kitchen or bathroom. The white brush is just soft enough that it can be used on more delicate surfaces like leather upholstery or glass. You can also choose a blue set perfect for pool surfaces or green drill brushes designed to perk up kitchens.

Buy Drillbrush Power Scrubber Attachment Kit at Amazon for $22.99 (was $25.95).

There’s nothing quite like a tranquil afternoon peacefully watching the birds. In order to make sure they show up, gift your dad this cute DIY birdhouse from Toysmith and put him to work. The kit comes with all the parts to piece together a 6-inch tall wooden birdhouse. It also includes nails, glue, a chain for hanging, as well as paint and a paintbrush to bring out his artistic side.

If he’s a grandfather, this would be the perfect gift to help him bond with his grandkids. He’ll even have a prize to show for it.

Buy Build A Bird Bungalow at Amazon for $14.99.

Having this small key-shaped stainless steel pocket tool from Geekey on hand is like having a world of tools at your fingertips. Even though it’s small enough to fit on a keychain, it can be used in more than 16 different ways — it’s a screwdriver, a wrench, a can opener, a wire stripper, a ruler and more. Because it doesn’t have a knife, you can tell dad that it’s TSA-friendly.

The tool made of durable stainless steel and weighs only .77 ounces. Amazon reviewers like its sturdiness and commented on how easy it is to travel with. They also like its high-quality and the fact that it makes a great gift.

Buy Geekey Multi-Tool at Amazon for $22.99.

In case you didn’t know, keeping skin clean and hydrated isn’t just for women anymore. There are tons of men’s grooming products dedicated to keeping their skin in tip-top shape. And what better brand to source high-quality skincare products from than Clinique? This travel-friendly three-piece starter kit from Clinique includes a face wash, shaving cream and a water-gel concentrate that is great for dry to combination skin.

If your dad has yet to jump on the skincare bandwagon, this is the perfect way to ease him into it with three simple, high-quality products. As always, Clinique formulas are dermatologist-approved and fragrance-free, making them great for sensitive skin.

Buy Clinique for Men Daily Intense Hydration Starter Kit at Nordstrom for $17.

Socks are one of those items that you always need but that are also always missing — what a conundrum. Some might say that buying your dad a set of socks for Father’s Day is an easy way out, but we think it’s just plain smart. This set of socks from Ralph Lauren from Nordstrom is luxury on a budget. Snag Dad these cozy nylon/polyester/spandex socks embroidered with the Ralph Lauren Polo logo. The socks come in different color combinations, including red, camel and navy.

Buy Ralph Lauren 3-pack Socks at Nordstrom for $24.

This deal on noise-canceling headphones is one you’ll want to hop on ASAP. The headphones are currently on sale online at Walmart for a mind-blowing $19.99 (original price $99.99) and have a 4.4 out of 5-star rating. They are made from soft protein leather and have memory foam cushions, making them super-comfortable to wear. They’re also wireless and have a built-in microphone, so making hands-free calls is a breeze.

Buy Vilinice noise-canceling headphones at Walmart for $19.99 (was $99.99).

If your father is a grillmaster, this stainless steel 4-piece grill set from Expert Grill will be right up his alley. The set is currently on sale for just under $10 at Walmart when purchased online. It comes with tongs, a spatula, a grilling fork and a basting brush, all outfitted with ergonomic soft rubber grips. The tools are suitable for all types of grills. They’re also dishwasher-safe and have loops for hanging. Happy grilling!

Buy Expert Grill Stainless Steel 4-piece Tool Set at Walmart for $9.99 (was $12.88).

This gift idea gets extra points for sheer creativity. The HometownGiftsCo shop on Etsy will custom-design a drinking glass of your choice with an etching of any town or city on it. You start by choosing from a whisky glass, a wine glass, a pint glass or a beer can glass, input your city, and let the experts do the rest. The results are really impressive! The delivery window currently includes Father’s Day, but note that this item may not be here in time for the weekend.

Buy Custom City Map on Drinking Glass at Etsy for $21.99.

This gold-tone plated chain necklace from Nordstrom is sleek and provides just enough shine to level up any outfit. It comes in 16-inch and 20-inch sizes, and reviewers say that it can be worn at the gym and in the shower without tarnishing. Because it’s not too thick, it can be layered with other necklaces. For only $20 this is definitely a steal!

Buy Cuban Chain Necklace at Nordstrom for $20.

Fishing is one of those classic father-child bonding activities, so we’d be remiss not to include at least one fishing set on the list. The Zebco 202 Spincast Fishing combo is a bestseller at Walmart on sale for a limited time. The set contains a 44-piece tackle kit and the rod is made with durable metal gears, a stainless steel pick-up pin and a 10-pound line. Now all you have to do is pencil in your fishing day with dad.

Buy Zebco 202 Spincast Fishing Combo at Walmart for $16.88 (was $22.18).

Nothing says “I’m fancy” like a double-walled ceramic mug. This eight-ounce mug from the brand Fellow is for sale at Nordstrom, and we love the extra bit of personality the copper-hued stainless steel base adds to its minimalist black or white design. We really can’t think of a better way to drink a hot cup of coffee.

Buy Fellow Joey Ceramic Mug at Nordstrom for $25.

If your father is also a dad to a fur baby, he might appreciate this adorable little get-up we found on Chewy. This “I Love Daddy” T-shirt is made for both cats and dogs and it really couldn’t be any cuter. It comes in five different sizes ranging from extra small to extra large. There is a sizing chart on the website, so be sure to check it out to make sure you get the right fit for your dad’s beloved pet.

Buy “I Love Daddy” T-shirt for pets at Chewy for $14.99.

You’re probably going to want to pack a lunch on your fishing trip with dad, and this dual-compartment insulated lunch bag from Carhartt will definitely do the trick. With 86% of its Amazon ratings at five stars, this cooler is a clear fan favorite. It has two separate compartments and will keep your food (and beer) nice and cool even in the warmest of weather. It’s available for $24.99 in several different colors.

Buy Carhartt Deluxe Dual Compartment Insulated Lunch Cooler at Amazon for $24.99.

This cookbook from Nordstrom is great for dads who like to turn up the heat on their grills, as it features a collection of recipes for delicious outdoor meals. The authors include a generous helping of Neapolitan-style pizza recipes, recipes for fresh fish, roasted vegetables, and fresh bread — all of which are designed to be cooked over a flame. At just $19.99, we think this is a great deal.

Buy “Ooni: Cooking With Fire” Cookbook at Nordstrom for $19.99.

Hear us out on this one. We know it may sound weird to “spice up” your coffee, but it’s actually rather common to add spices to your brew in some cultures. Gift your dad this unique Hot Sauce for Drinks from Bespoke Post that will add notes of “cocoa, vanilla, molasses, and cinnamon” to his morning cup of joe, and we guarantee he won’t be able to stop bragging to friends about his new discovery.

Buy Ujjo Hot Sauce for Coffee at Bespoke Post for $15.

If you want to deliver a few heartwarming messages to your dad this Father’s Day, this book we found on Amazon may get him to shed a tear or two. The hardcover book features blank lines that you or other loved ones can fill in, such as “We always have the best time when we _____ together.” If you have little ones, this would be a great activity to complete with them. How sweet!

Buy “What I Love About Dad” at Amazon for $10.62.

This soothing post-shave gel from the brand Jack Black is the perfect gift for the dad who likes a close shave. The cooling gel features a mixture of lavender, aloe vera and sage, which help to refresh the skin and reduce redness after shaving. It’s got an overall rating of 4.6 out of five stars at Nordstrom, and reviewers say that a little goes a long way with this one.

Buy Post Shave Cooling Gel at Nordstrom for $23.

If your dad is still carrying around an old, bulky, dog-eared wallet, it may be time to upgrade him. This slim wallet of genuine leather that we found at Walmart is on sale for just under $15. It comes in 14 different colors and textures and features three credit card slots, an ID window in the back, and a center pocket for cash or another card. This item is just 1/8-inch thick and 4.3 inches wide, so it’ll fit in a pocket. It even has RFID blocking for cards and IDs.

Buy Slim Minimalist Wallet at Walmart for $14.99

We hope this gift guide gave you some ideas that’ll impress dad! Happy Father’s Day!

