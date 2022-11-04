This Giant Ugly Christmas Sweater Blanket Is Perfect For Snuggling With Others

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Ugly sweaters are a fun part of the Christmas season, but this year, there’s a new way to show off your love for the trend: with a gigantic blanket!

Big Blanket Co has teamed up with holiday apparel brand Tipsy Elves to create an ugly Christmas sweater blanket you have to see to believe. Measuring a whopping 10 feet by 10 feet, the special edition blanket is in the style of an ugly Christmas sweater and features Santa Claus riding a unicorn because — why not?!

Bigger than a king-size knit blanket, the blanket weighs 10 pounds, is made of 100% acrylic and is wrinkle-resistant. To gift this to an ugly sweater fan in your life (or, of course, yourself) the blanket can be found exclusively on Big Blanket Co’s website for $229.

Despite its large size, the blanket does fit in a standard washing machine, so you do not need to have it dry cleaned or take it anywhere for special washing.

The blanket ships free and comes with a 100-night guarantee, which means you can return or exchange it even after three months. To be eligible, however, the blanket must be clean and undamaged. Otherwise, you run the risk of it not being accepted or being subject to restocking fees.

If the $229 price tag is a bit much for you, you can find plenty of other Christmas blankets on Amazon — though they won’t be quite as large.

This Christmas-themed printed fleece throw from Elegant Comfort comes in a variety of cute prints and is priced at just $13. Designs include trees, snowmen, Santa and reindeer. Made from 100% microfleece, the blanket measures 4 feet by 5 feet.

Of course, you can also stick with keeping the ugly sweater print on a sweater. You can order the same print found on Big Blanket Co’s blanket on sweaters, mugs, slippers and more. Or, shop for a different sweater from Tipsy Elves. Tipsy Elves has everything from a sweater that holds a full bottle of wine to one that lights up.

Visit UglyChristmasSweater.com for some additional fun options. This site has tons of prints including classic movie sayings like “Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal” from “Home Alone” and “Santa! I know him!” from “Elf.”

Are you a fan of ugly Christmas sweaters?



This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.