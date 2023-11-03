Fun Friday: What is going on the first weekend in November?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It's the first weekend in November and there's a lot going on in the Coastal Bend.
Take a look at some of the events that are happening around town:
- First Friday ArtWalkis when downtown Corpus Christi comes alive. On the first Friday of every month, you'll find artists, musicians and all things creative converge at various pop-up markets throughout downtown. Enjoy live music, food trucks serving up South Texas fare, and art galleries featuring local and national artists. It's free and begins at 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This month's event features the Port of Corpus Christi Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, 100+ pop-up vendors, local food trucks, live music and painting, custom Block Parties hosted by local producers, Mad Hatter Park Party, BarkWalk (pup-friendly), and more! Plus, enjoy fall specials and shopping at Downtown's restaurants, bars, boo-tiques, shops, and music venues. The event is family-friendly and pet-friendly.
- Nov. 3 is the beginning of the annual Greek festival. It runs from November 3 until Sunday, Nov. 5. There will be live Greek music, Greek dancing, Greek food, church tours, and more. This will all be taking place at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Chruch at 502 S. Chaparral St.
- Hollydays Market of Corpus Christi is the largest gift market circuit in Texas is at the American Bank Center from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5. Shop with more than 200 vendors to find lots of new, unique, and one-of-a-kind gifts all in one place to have you ready for all your festive events.
Shop for the newest clothing trends, handmade crafts, jewelry, one-of-a-kind gifts, seasonal finds, home decor, and so much more. Get ready to shop till you drop and find treasures you won't find anywhere else. Visit Santa to snap a holiday photo with your friends & family on Friday and Saturday! Get your tickets here: https://homefortheholidaysgiftmarket.com/tickets
Shopping Hours and Admission:
First Call: $10 | General: $6
Free re-admission all weekend!
First Call Hours: Friday 10 am-2 pm
General Admission Hours: Friday 2 pm-6 pm | Saturday 10 am-6 pm | Sunday 11 am-4 pm
- You're Invited to Our Friends Giving Party! Join them for a festive Friends Giving celebration at the Visitor Info Center on 309 N. Water Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. filled with gratitude, good company, and great deals! As a token of our appreciation, we're offering an exclusive 10% discount at the store during the event. (Some exclusions may apply) Plus, a special treat is in store for you! Friends from Elevated Screen Printing will be joining us, adding even more fun to the festivities.