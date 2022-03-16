Four of six men involved in Balchuck Lane murders accept plea deals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three of six men charged with the deadly 2018 London Estates home invasion have accepted plea deals, Nueces County officials said.

Trebor Wheeler, Adrian Olivarez, Ausensio Acosta and Robert Angel Lopez Jr. appeared in the 94th District Court on Wednesday to accept their plea deals. Ismael Castillo and Jordan Gosson also were arrested in the crime.

KRIS 6 News

The six men are accused of shooting and killing Arturo and Miriam Lopez in their home on Balchuck Lane, during what officials called a violent home invasion.

Wheeler originally faced six charges. However, during Wednesday's proceedings, Wheeler was allowed to plead guilty to only four — engaging in organized criminal activity, two counts of murder, and one count of aggravated robbery. The other two were dismissed. He is expected to serve concurrent 20-year sentences for the four crimes.

Olivarez will serve 12 years behind bars for engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of murder. The murder charges carry a 10-year sentence, and he will serve two years in state jail as consequence for failing to register as a sex offender in a separate case.

Lopez also pled guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of murder. He faces six years in prison.

Acosta pled guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity, two counts of aggravated robbery, and two counts of murder. Acosta will serve two 14-year sentences which will run concurrently.

Gosson is set to appear in court in May for his reported role in the crime. No trial date has been set for Castillo.