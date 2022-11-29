Fort Myers murder suspect could be in Texas, Louisiana

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers detectives believe a murder suspect may have fled to Texas or Louisiana.

24-year-old Hector Edgardo Perdomo is wanted for second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police say Perdomo shot and killed Alfredo Aragon Arvea on Nov. 13 in the parking lot of the El Patron Mexican Restaurant and Bar on Palm Beach Boulevard.

A second victim was also shot and survived.

Investigators say they connected Perdomo to Kenner, Louisiana, where he has an outstanding felony arrest warrant for second-degree battery and aggravated assault from August.

Perdomo is from Honduras, but claims he is from Mexico, according to police. He is known to use the alias of Hector Perdomo Oliva.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case or the whereabouts of Hector Edgardo Perdomo is urged to call 239-331-7700, SWFL Crime Stoppers.