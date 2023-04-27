Watch Now
NewsNational NewsScripps News

Actions

Former VP Pence appears before grand jury investigating Trump

Former VP Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Former VP Pence appears before grand jury investigating Trump
AP
Former VP Pence appears before grand jury investigating Trump
Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 18:10:46-04

Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury on Thursday that is investigating former President Donald Trump and his alleged role in efforts to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. 

Speaking with a person familiar with the matter, Scripps News confirmed that Pence gave testimony before a special counsel.

Pence was reportedly inside the courthouse for over seven hours.

This is a developing story and could be updated. 

SEE MORE: Appeals court says no to Trump's effort to block Pence's testimony

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here