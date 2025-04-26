"Festival de la Lotería" Returns to Kingsville This Weekend

What if there was a way to keep your neighborhood clean — while also having a great time? Kingsville is making that happen with the return of the "Festival de la Lotería."

Kleberg Avenue will once again transform into a vibrant celebration of culture, community, and even a little cardio. This year’s festival promises even bigger prizes and more family-friendly fun.

Attendees can also look forward to a car show, live music, and delicious eats from local vendors to keep the energy high throughout the day. And the best part? Proceeds from the event will go toward the "Keep Kingsville Beautiful" initiative.

The Festival de la Lotería takes place this Saturday in historic downtown Kingsville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first round of prize games kicks off at 11:30 a.m.