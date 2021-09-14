Who wants to get paid $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you willing to watch 13 scary horror movies and be paid for it?

FinanceBuzz, an online publication that caters to finance news, is looking for an applicant to watch 13 scary movies "to find out whether high-budget horror movies deliver more scares than low-budget ones," according to its job description.

The "Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst" job pays $1,300 and calls for their test subject to record their heart rate while watching 13 of the "scariest movies ever made."

FinanceBuzz will send their movie watcher a Fitbit in order to observe data and an additional $50 for any movie rental fees the candidate may incur.

The list of horror movies includes:

A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place Part 2

Amityville Horror

Annabelle

The Blair With Project

Candyman

Get Out

Halloween (2018 version)

Insidious

Paranormal Activity

The Purge

Saw

Sinister

If you're interested, you need to submit your application by midnight Eastern Time on Sept. 26.

A candidate will be chosen by Oct. 1.

The person who is chosen for the job will be contacted via email and will have their Fitbit sent to them by Oct. 4.

The horror heart rate movie analyst will have from Oct. 9-18 to watch all of assigned movies, according to FinanceBuzz.

All candidates must be at least 18 years old and reside in the United States to apply.

Here's the job submission form to fill the job.

Good luck and pleasant screams to the winner!

