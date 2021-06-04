Weekend events in the Coastal Bend 6/04-6/06

From movies to markets, there's a lot happening in the Coastal Bend this weekend.

Bay Jammin Cinema Series is back with free family friendly movies. It kicks off June 4 at 8:30 p.m at Cole Park. The feature film is Abominable...a story about three teenagers who must help a yeti return to his family.

Take your lawn chair, blanket and picnic basket and enjoy some outdoor entertainment!

If you're looking to do some shopping.. Market Days at Heritage Park returns June 5. The event will have everything from home decor to jewelry to food trucks. it runs from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

A tribute to Queen returns to Brewster Street Ice-house downtown on June 5 at 8 p.m with the full Freddie Mercury experience! A rock-fest of Queen's greatest hits including Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Gaga & more! You can also join the Freddie costume contest for a chance to win prizes! Tickets start at $15 in advance. Click here to get yours before it's to late!

Don't get blown away this hurricane season. Lorelei Brewing company will be hosting a hurricane party June 5. you can join them for a day full of fun from live music to vendors. The fun kicks off at noon and lasts till 9 p.m.