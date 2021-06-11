Weekend events around the Coastal Bend 6/11-6/13

From concerts to comedy, there's plenty to do this weekend!

Bay Jammin Cinema series presents the Addams Family part 2 at Cole Park Anderson Amphitheater June 11 at 8:30 p.m. The best part is it's free! So take your lawn chair, blanket and picnic basket and enjoy some outdoor entertainment the whole family can enjoy.

If you're looking to do some shopping.. market days at Cotton Branch Farms in Robstown is happening Saturday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. You won't want to miss the 80 plus vendors, food trucks, and live music. From stylish boutiques to treats your pet can enjoy.. this market will have it all.

Country artists Josh Turner is making his way to Concrete Street Amphitheater June 11 with special guests Mike Ryan and Robert Ray for the concert Summer kickoff. The doors open at 7 p.m and the show kicks off at 8 p.m. To get your tickets before it's to late, click here.

The comedians of Netflix's hit original show Cobra Kai, Dan Ahdoot and Bret Ernst will come together for two nights of comedy at Mesquite Street Comedy Club. Click here to get your tickets before they sell out.

Lastly, the 73rd Annual Shrimporee is back in Aransas Pass. From a shrimp eating contest to several live music concerts. This will be an event you won't want to miss that the whole family can enjoy. The festival starts June 11 and will continue through June 13. 3 day wrist bands are $12 for 13 and up.