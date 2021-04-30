Walmart claims Kanye West's Yeezy logo is too similar to its own

Walmart has filed a notice of opposition to a trademark filed by rapper Kanye West’s apparel brand, claiming that West’s logo is too similar to its own, which could create the “likelihood of confusion.”

West’s Yeezy brand filed a trademark on Jan. 3, 2020 for a logo resembling a sunburst. The design features eight dotted lines emanating from a negative space circle.

Just over a year later on April 21, Walmart filed a notice of opposition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, claiming that Yeezy’s logo was too similar to the sunburst logo the company has used since 2007.

Walmart’s logo features six bolded strokes emanating from a negative space circle.

Yeezy's logo (left) vs. Walmart's logo (right) [USPTO]

CNN reports that in a letter, Walmart claims it communicated with Yeezy in July and August of 2020 as well as in January, February and March of 2021 regarding the logo.

"To date, we have not received any conclusive information from Yeezy regarding the planned use or any cooperation from Yeezy in order to find common ground," the letter states, according to CNN.

West has until May 31 to provide an answer to Walmart before a trial proceedings begin at the end of June.

West has grown into a fashion icon in recent years, as his sneaker collaborations with Adidas and Gap have become coveted by influencers and sneaker collectors alike. According to Bloomberg, Yeezy has been valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by UBS.