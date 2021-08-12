Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Texas lawyer who went viral for cat video becomes action figure

Available online for $80
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright YouTube
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxlPGPupdd8&feature=youtu.be">YouTube</a>
Attorney Couldn’t Remove Cat Filter During Zoom Court Hearing And The Video Will Definitely Make You Laugh
Posted at 7:29 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 08:29:57-04

The Texas lawyer who went viral when he was unable to turn off a cat filter on Zoom has been turned into an action figure. Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton appeared in Zoom court in February 2021 as a cat. Since court proceedings were broadcast online at the time, it was all caught on camera. Online retailer Wicked Joyful is selling the custom action figures online.

The item is sold out, but were selling for $80 online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education