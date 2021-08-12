Texas lawyer who went viral for cat video becomes action figure

The Texas lawyer who went viral when he was unable to turn off a cat filter on Zoom has been turned into an action figure. Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton appeared in Zoom court in February 2021 as a cat. Since court proceedings were broadcast online at the time, it was all caught on camera. Online retailer Wicked Joyful is selling the custom action figures online.

Satisfied customer of my fine art! Thanks @neweyno 🤩 Always making more fun stuff to post on my IG and website 👀 https://t.co/bAj90s9xPR — WickedJoyful (@WickedJoyful) August 8, 2021

The item is sold out, but were selling for $80 online.