'Selena' returns to theaters in April for 25th anniversary

It's the 25th anniversary of the theatrical release of "Selena," so No Me Queda Más — let's head to the theater.

The movie, which stars the legendary Edward James Olmos and a then-up-and-coming actress named Jennifer Lopez, was released in 1997 — two years after Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla-Perez was slain by her fan-club president, Yolanda Saldivar.

In honor of the anniversary, the film will return to the big screen for a limited time.

AMC Theaters will show the movie April 7. No showtimes are currently listed. AMC Corpus Christi is located at 5218 Silverberry Dr.

If you're looking for a more interactive experience, hop into your carcacha, and head over to Alamo Drafthouse where a Selena Movie Party is taking place April 15-16.

If you've never been to a Drafthouse Movie Party, audience participation is encouraged, so feel free to sing "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" to your hearts content, while you show the kids how to do the washing machine in your favorite "Anything for Selenas" shirt or busticaca.

The cost of the ticket also includes props to be used during the showing. The local Alamo Drafthouse is located at 7601 S. Staples St.

The movie comprises part of the National Film Registry, which means it was chosen for preservation by the Library of Congress. It was inducted in 2021.

According to the Library of Congress, the National Film Registry is comprised of works seen as being culturally relevant in the United States.