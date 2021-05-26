Reports: Kelly Clarkson will replace Ellen DeGeneres' daytime slot

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" will replace "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in most markets, Fox News Channel reports.

NBC announced the switch on Wednesday just weeks after revealing the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" will end in 2022.

"'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has earned its dominance in daytime by hitting every benchmark for success since it premiered as the most-watched talk show in seven years," the network said in a press release. "The hour-long program, hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson, features a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities. It airs in 100% of the country across 200 stations and is positioned to headline daytime in leading time periods by Fall 2022. "

Clarkson's talk show already had been renewed for two seasons in December. It received three Daytime Emmy Awards in its first season.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show appears at 4 p.m. daily in Corpus Christi on KRIS 6. The Kelly Clarkson Show is carried at 2 p.m. by KRIS 6.

