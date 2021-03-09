Piers Morgan quits 'Good Morning Britain' over Meghan Markle remarks

LONDON (AP) — British talk show host Piers Morgan has quit the show “Good Morning Britain” after making controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

The U.K.’s media watchdog said earlier Tuesday that it was launching an investigation into the show under its harm and offense rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments on Meghan.

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan spoke about how she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” as she struggled to fit in with the monarchy and that her request for help was rejected.

Morgan said Monday that he “didn’t believe a word” the duchess said, which drew criticism from many, including the mental health charity Mind.

