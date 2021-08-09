Pete Davidson, Jon Stewart to put on 9/11 benefit comedy show

Comedians Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson are slated to put on a star-studded comedy event in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

According to People and CNN, the one-night event called "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" will occur at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12.

Comics performing include Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, and Wanda Sykes.

All the proceeds from the event will benefit 9/11 charities, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Attendees will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the newspaper reported.

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on Friday at noon.