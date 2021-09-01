Paramount pushes release date of 'Top Gun: Maverick' back due to COVID surge

Paramount is pushing back the release dates of several movies, including "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Mission Impossible 7" amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Deadline and Variety reported that Paramount had changed the release date of 10 movies, including three starring Tom Cruise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Top Gun: Maverick” was pushed back from Nov. 19 and will now be released on May 27, 2022. "Mission: Impossible 7” will now open on Sept. 30, 2022, instead of on May 27, 2022, date, and its sequel “Mission: Impossible 8,” was pushed back from November 4, 2022, is moving to July 7, 2023.

Paramount is also delaying "Jackass Forever," which will be released on Feb. 4, 2022, instead of on Oct. 22.

Variety reported that “Dungeons & Dragons” was moved from May 27, 2022, to March 3, 2023.

According to the Associated Press, Paramount isn't the only one delaying the release of movies. Sony Pictures has pushed back the release of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” from September to Oct. 15 due to a surge in COVID cases.