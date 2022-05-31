Music culture is the heart of author's latest book release

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brooklyn-based author Lance Scott Walker was featured at Hybrid Records in downtown Corpus Christi for a book tour.

Walker's latest book, 'DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution,' is a narrative biography of the late Robert Earl Davis, Jr. Davis, also known as DJ Screw, is known for the screwed and chopped art form of mixing music.

With the help of various hip-hop artists, mainly from Houston, Walker penned the tales of DJ Screw's life and legacy through oral history.

The University of Houston's library archives helped Walker paint a vivid picture of DJ Screw's life, but Walker says he built a rich oral history through interviews he has done since 2005.

University of Texas Press published Walker's latest book and said his next book will be centered on his hometown of Galveston, Texas.

Lance Scott Walker had several book signings at mom-and-pop record shops across Texas.

"There's a reason I'm visiting records stores on this book tour and not book stores. DJ Screw worked exclusively with vinyl. He recorded to cassette, but vinyl was his tool," said Walker.

The last time Walker visited Corpus Christi was in 2018 when he attended a special event at El Dusty's shop, Produce.

"I told myself I'm going to come back to Corpus. I want to build something in Corpus Christi," said Walker.

Hybrid Records' music culture is evolving, and it is considered a creative hub in the eclectic city of Corpus Christi. The shop recently moved to 417 Peoples St. as it also celebrated Record Store Day on April 23. The shop now has more room for a broader collection of cassette tapes, compact discs, vinyl records, LPs, books, special collections, and of course, book signings.

For more information on author Lance Scott Walker, visit his social media page here. For more information on the biography, 'DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution,' click here.

