Moss testifies in defamation trial that Depp never pushed her down stairs

Kate Moss dispelled a rumor that her former boyfriend Johnny Depp pushed her down a flight of stairs when they dated in the 1990s.

Moss, who appeared via video link in the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom, was called to testify as a rebuttal witness in the $50 million defamation suit between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The supermodel's name was brought up by Heard earlier this month as she described an alleged incident involving Depp and her sister in front of some stairs while on the witness stand.

The actress told jurors that the altercation reminded her of a rumored incident where Depp allegedly pushed Moss down a flight of stairs when they dated in the 1990s, Newsweek and Vulture reported.

On Wednesday, Moss, who only spoke for three minutes, said those rumors were not true, NBC News reported.

According to the Washington Post, Moss told jurors that she hurt her back when she slipped down some wet stairs while on a trip to Jamaica.

The incident occurred while Moss was dating Depp.

Depp sued Heard in Virginia for writing an op-ed piece in 2018 for The Post. In the piece, she referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." She did not identify Depp by name.

Jurors are slated to hear closing arguments on Friday.