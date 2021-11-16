Morgan Wallen announces nationwide tour following racial slur controversy

Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced he's touring again.

Wallen's announcement comes almost a year after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur.

After the video was made public, Wallen's recording contract was suspended "indefinitely" by Big Loud Records and his music was pulled from rotation by iHeartMedia.

Wallen apologized after the video surfaced.

Wallen also was removed from a “Saturday Night Live” performance for violating COVID-19 protocols earlier this year.

The musician is set to hit the road on his tour next February.