"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is back at playhouse Harbor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Playhouse continues to celebrate its 94th year of community theater. Their next play, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," is back in production after shutting down in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This thrilling musical adventure follows the story of Joseph. the favorite son blessed with prophetic dreams on his journey to Egypt after being sold into slavery by his brothers.

The show opens June 18 - July 11, 2021. Tickets range from $10 - $20. For more information about ticket pricing you can call the Box Office at 361-888-SHOW or visit their website here.

