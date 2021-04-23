'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested on domestic violence allegation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested for investigation of felony domestic violence.

Police say the 35-year-old Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday in the coastal Playa del Rey section of Los Angeles.

Ortiz-Magro's attorneys say they have just learned of the new allegation and need time to investigate before they can comment.

Ortiz-Magro was arrested on a similar allegation in 2019 and pleaded no contest to domestic battery and resisting arrest. He remains on probation from that case.

The reality TV star appeared on MTV’s original “Jersey Shore” and more recently on its sequel series, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”