Inspired by Erika Kirk, Tim Allen offers forgiveness for father’s death

Actor and comedian Tim Allen says he forgives the person who killed his father in a drunk driving crash when he was 11 years old.

Allen said he was inspired by the words of Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, who said she forgives the person accused of shooting her husband earlier this month during a speaking event in Utah.

Allen’s father, Gerald Dick, died in 1964 while driving home from a University of Colorado football game, according to IMDb.

"When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: 'That man… that young man… I forgive him.' That moment deeply affected me," Allen wrote on X. "I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: 'I forgive the man who killed my father.' Peace be with you all."Erika Kirk eulogized her husband last Sunday at a memorial attended by thousands in Arizona. A Utah man was arrested in connection with Charlie Kirk’s shooting.

"I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do,” Erika Kirk said. “The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us."