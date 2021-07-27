DaBaby comes to Corpus Christi this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Popular recording artist DaBaby is performing in Corpus Christi this weekend.

Hits like "Suge" and "Rockstar" have topped the charts, giving DaBaby mainstream success. His success lead him to create his own label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, in 2017.

The 6-time Grammy-nominated rapper will take the stage at Concrete Street this Saturday as part of his "Corpus Christi Takeover." Doors open at 7 p.m..

Opening for DaBaby will be Lil Farris and King Kyle.

This show has been rescheduled twice. The original tickets for the March 20, 2020 date and July 17, 2021 dates will be honored at this show.

Concrete Amphitheater is located at 700 Concrete St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401.

Tickets can be purchased here.