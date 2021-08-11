COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required to attend Maroon 5 concerts beginning Aug. 16

Proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to attend a Maroon 5 concert.

The band released the news on their Twitter account.

According to the band, beginning Aug. 16, concertgoers at their shows will have to present proof of a negative test taken within 48 hours of the concert or be fully vaccinated.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that those unvaccinated under 12-year-old would need to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test taken within 48-hours before the event.

Ticketmaster said masks would be mandatory at the concerts.