Bradley Cooper opens up about being held at knifepoint on NYC subway

Bradley Cooper opens up about a harrowing ordeal he faced after being held at knifepoint in New York City.

USA Today and CNN reported that the actor revealed the October 2019 scary incident on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast on Monday.

According to the news outlets, Cooper said it happened on the subway on his way to pick up his 4-year-old daughter, which he shares with ex Irina Shayk, from school.

People reported that Cooper didn't notice the person approaching him because he was wearing headphones and couldn't hear what he was saying.

Cooper said he at first thought the person was asking for a selfie, but when he noticed the blade, he knocked the person's arm away and ran.

As the person was running away, Cooper said he could get a picture of them and show police who were nearby.

Cooper said he then got back on the subway and picked up his daughter.

The Oscar nominee was unharmed.