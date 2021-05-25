Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Angelina Jolie says judge in Brad Pitt divorce won't let children testify

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This combination photo shows Angelina Jolie at a premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2019, left, and Brad Pitt at a special screening on Sept. 18, 2019. Jolie criticized a judge deciding on custody arrangements for her and Pitt’s children during their divorce, saying in a court filing on Monday, May 24, 2021, that the judge refused to allow their kids to testify. (AP Photo/File)
Jolie Pitt Divorce
Posted at 6:12 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 19:12:45-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angelina Jolie has criticized a judge who's deciding on custody arrangements for her and Brad Pitt's children. In a court filing Monday, the actress says the judge refused to allow their kids to testify.

According to the Associated Press, that Judge John Ouderkirk declined to hear evidence on what Jolie says is relevant to the safety of her children.

What that evidence may be was not made known in the documents, the AP reported.

A filing from Pitt says the judge has been fair and thorough and that further delays from Jolie on custody would "work grave harm upon the children."

Jolie's filing also says the judge failed to consider a law warning of the harm of putting children into the care of a person with a history of domestic violence.

According to the AP, the law states that children over the age of 14 should be allowed to testify if they want to.

In 2016, Pitt was accused of being abusive toward his then-15-year-old son during a flight.

Investigations by child welfare officials and the FBI ended with no charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education