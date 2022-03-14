Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Adele concert special to air on NBC this Sunday

Adele
Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
FILE - Adele poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Adele
Posted at 1:55 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 16:17:21-04

Fans of Adele are getting another chance to see the songstress this Sunday as NBC is slated to air a concert special.

The Grammy winner recently went home back to London and recorded "An Audience with Adele" at the prestigious London Palladium, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

According to the media outlet, the special aired in the U.K. on Nov. 21.

The two-hour event will include songs "Someone Like You," "Hello," and "Easy on Me."

According to "Today," audience members will get to ask Adele questions in between songs.

The show starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be available the next day on Peacock.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections