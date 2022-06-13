Actor Spacey to face London court on sexual offense charges

Actor Kevin Spacey has formally been charged by police in London and is set to appear in court this week on sexual assault charges.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police said the Oscar-winning actor was charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

He was also charged with "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent," the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

Spacey is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday.

The charges come after an investigation by UK officials that stem from alleged incidents that occurred between 2005 and 2013 in London.

According to the Met, two alleged incidents happened in London in 2005, two reportedly occurred also happened in London in 2008, and one allegedly happened in Gloucestershire in 2013.

Last month, the Crown Prosecution Service authorized charges against the 62-year-old actor, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, Spacey was questioned in 2019 by British police about claims he assaulted several men.