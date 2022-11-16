Catherine Zeta-Jones Swears By This Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to simplifying life, all-in-one beauty creams may be the end all, be all answer. You can use it on your face or body as a skin-healing salve. The award-winning, fragrance-free Elizabeth Arden 8 hour cream offers a full eight hours of hydration, can be used for up to eight different purposes and has gained a near cult-like following.

Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is a fan — and not because the company paid her.

“I was the face of Elizabeth Arden for many years, but I used the Eight Hour cream before that because my grandmother used it,” Zeta-Jones told Glamour. “It was the only cream she ever bought and it was the answer to everything. If you cut yourself, you put it on. If you have a sunburn, you put it on.”

Fans of Elizabeth Arden 8-hour cream report it has an outstanding ability to soothe, protect and nourish the skin. Lucky for us, it’s currently available for $25 on Amazon.

Elizabeth Arden 8-hour cream is formulated with petrolatum, vitamin E and salicylic acid. The directions say to apply liberally as often as necessary, anytime and anywhere you need to add a little shine. The unique formula has been a trusted go-to for decades.

Elizabeth Arden created the 8-hour cream in 1930. According to company legend, it got its name after a user applied it to her child’s scraped knee; eight hours later, it was remarkably better. From protecting skin against harsh weather to hydrating dry patches on the face and body, the list of ways people use it goes on and on. Fans have used it to tame wispy hair and brows, make glossy highlights and soothe eczema and rosacea, among other things.

The Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream has more than 8,600 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3 rating. One happy reviewer found it to be a great problem solver and said they love it.

“I put it on everything and everyone that will let me,” The Sueb posted. “The scent isn’t the greatest, not overpowering, but not pleasing, very ‘ointment-y,’ but it makes up for it by being AMAZING. Dry lips, noses, chapped hands, itchy skin, even minor scrapes and cuts. I could live without this, but I don’t want to.”

Sandra M. said, “I read about this being a beauty treatment legend so I had to try it. I just reordered, it’s so rich. It’s best on only the driest spots. If you use it on lips or hands, under the eyes, you can still feel the presence of it after a night’s sleep. Hence the 8 hours. I cannot live without it, especially in a New England climate.”

If you’re still unsure about trying Elizabeth Arden 8 hour cream, there are a few other ointments to take a look at.

This soothing, fragrance-free balm offers an advanced therapeutic effect for chapped, irritated skin on the face, hands and body. The creamy matte texture is perfect for treating everything from dry facial skin to diaper rash.

With more than 10,850 ratings and an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars, it comes highly rated. Users found it to be moisturizing and great for acne-prone skin. Several people called it the “holy grail” for its miraculous effects on all types of sensitive skin. A 1.35-ounce tube sells for $14.99.

Moisture from head to toe with one jar of light, whipped cream to provide on-the-spot relief and lasting nourishment. Suitable for all skin types, First Aid cream is created without drying alcohol, artificial fragrances, talc, sulfates or any other harmful ingredients. Users found it to be long-lasting and soothing for angry skin, with no fragrance and a thick texture. It has more than 12,700 ratings and an average of 4.7 stars. A 6-ounce container goes for $38, but you can also get a 2-ounce tube for $14.40.

Could a do-it-all cream be a good fit for your busy lifestyle?

