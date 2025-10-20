Here's your voting guide for the upcoming Nov. 4 statewide election

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas voters will have their next chance to influence state policy and local community decisions during the November 4th elections.

The ballot features 17 proposed constitutional amendments, which include multi-billion-dollar property tax reductions for both homeowners and businesses.

Additionally, some Texas residents may encounter local races for public offices or ballot measures that would authorize property tax increases or bond issuances to fund community projects and services.

Some notable local elections across the Coastal Bend include:



Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of 0.8088 (adopted Tax Rate) in Aransas Pass ISD for the current year a rate that will result in an increase of 4% tax revenue under the adopted rate as compared to maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $364,346.00

City of Robstown Mayor

Adding the area generally located south of Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 1 which is located between Robstown and Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 4 and the area located generally south of Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 1 and north of Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 3, excluding the municipal limits of Robstown, to the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 1.

Adding the Annexation Area (an area generally located east of Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 4 bound on the north by County Road 44 and on the south by County Road 36 and an area located south of Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 4 between Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 4 and Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 3 bound on the west by Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 5 and bound on the east by County Road 85), to the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 4.

You can check your county’s elections website to see if there are any local elections where you live.

Voters across Texas will get the final say on 17 constitutional amendments, which will appear at the top of ballots.

Texas voters need to be registered to vote by Oct. 6 and early voting begins Oct. 20.

How do I check if I’m registered to vote?

You can check to see if you’re registered and verify your information through the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

You’ll need one of the following three combinations to log in:

Your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth.

Your first and last names, date of birth and county you reside in.

Your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate.

What dates do I need to know?

Oct. 6 was the last day to register to vote and to submit an address change for the general election.

Address and name changes can be updated online. This update is necessary if you've relocated since your last voting experience, particularly when moving to a new county or political district, or if you've legally changed your name.

Oct. 24 is the last day to apply to vote by mail.

This option is limited in Texas. Read more about who qualifies here.

When do I need to drop off or mail an application?

Applications must be received by the early voting clerk in your county — not postmarked — by Oct. 24. Applications can also be submitted by fax or email, but the county must receive a hard copy within four business days. They can also be dropped off in person.

You can download an application here or request an application to be mailed to you here.

If you’re looking to vote by mail, give yourself as much leeway as possible. You’ll need to budget for the time it will take your county to get your ballot to you in the mail after you apply.

What is the deadline to mail my ballot?

The deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned to the county is Election Day on Nov. 4. If a ballot is postmarked by 7 p.m. locally that day, it’ll be counted if the county receives it by 5 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Absentee ballots can also be delivered to the county elections office in person with a valid ID while polls are open on Election Day.

Completed ballots from military or overseas voters are accepted if they’re received by Nov. 10. (Military and overseas voters go through a different ballot request and return process.)

Early voting in person runs from Oct. 20-31. If you can’t vote inside of a polling place because of an illness or a disability, curbside voting may be available to you.

Who is eligible to vote early?

Anyone registered to vote may vote early, but it must be done in person unless you qualify to vote by mail.

Where am I allowed to vote early?

Voters can cast ballots at any polling location in the county where they are registered to vote. Check your county elections office’s website for early voting locations.

Election Day is Nov. 4. Most polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

What do I need to know about voter registration requirements?

Who can register to vote in Texas?

Most U.S. citizens in Texas can register to vote in the upcoming election if they are 18 or older or if they will be 18 by the Nov. 4 election day. Learn more about voter registration eligibility requirements here. Typically, voters have to submit a paper application 30 days before the election. Download your application here.

How do I register to vote?

If you decide to mail a voter registration application, it must be postmarked by the Oct. 6 deadline for you to vote in the Nov. 4 election. You can request a postmark at your local post office.

There are several options to submit a last-minute application by the deadline:

Visit the voter registrar office in your county (find yours here).

Register through a volunteer deputy voter registrar (for instance, local chapters of the League of Women Voters often hold voter registration events).

Mail the application to the voter registrar in your county.

Additionally, you can register to vote through the Texas Department of Public Safety while renewing your driver’s license. You may be able to register to vote online if you’re also allowed to renew your license online. This is the only form of online registration in the state.

After you register to vote, you will receive a voter registration certificate within 30 days. If the certificate has incorrect information, you’ll need to note corrections and send it to your local voter registrar as soon as possible.

The voter registration certificate can also be used as a secondary form of ID when you vote if you don’t have one of the seven state-approved photo IDs.

How do I check my voter registration?

You can check to see if you’re registered and verify your information through the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

Generally, if you registered to vote in a previous election, you should still be registered, but there are various reasons why you may want to verify your registration status. You also need to update your registration after a name or address change.

Do you have to reregister to vote?

Once you register to vote, you generally remain registered, but there are various reasons why you may want to verify your registration status. For example, you need to update your registration after a name or address change. You can make those updates online here.

What if I moved after the voter registration deadline?

You must reside in a Texas county by the voter registration deadline to vote in the upcoming election unless you qualify for absentee voting.

You can vote at your previous polling location if you moved within the same county or political subdivision. Or you can vote at your new polling location on a ballot limited to the elections you would qualify to vote in at both polling locations, such as state constitutional amendments. But limited ballots are available only during early voting at a “main early voting polling place,” which is usually the office of the election administrator or county clerk who runs elections in your county. The main early voting polling place should be noted in a county’s list of early voting locations.

What do I need to know about mail-in voting?

How do I know if I’m eligible to vote by mail?

This option is fairly limited in Texas. You’re allowed to vote by mail if:

You will be 65 or older by Election Day.

You will not be in your county for the entire voting period, including early voting.

You cite a sickness or disability that prevents you from voting in person without needing personal assistance or without the likelihood of injuring your health.

You’re expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day.

You are confined in jail but otherwise eligible (i.e., not convicted of a felony).

College students who are registered at a residence in Texas, such as a parent’s home, but are studying out of state can apply for absentee ballots. Students studying in Texas who are from other states can also choose to register to vote with their dorm or Texas address.

If you are voting absentee, such as from out of the state, and want to see what will appear on your ballot, you can get a sample ballot from your county. Sample ballots can be found on your county’s election website in most cases. If you are voting from overseas, what appears on your ballot may depend on how you fill out your application to vote by mail and when you submit it.

What identification do I need to vote by mail?

Texas’ rules require voters to provide an ID number on both their application for a ballot and the carrier-envelope used to return a completed ballot. This must be one of the following ID numbers:

A driver’s license number.

A state ID number.

The last four digits of their Social Security number.

A Texas election ID certificate number (this would be found on a photo ID issued by DPS and is different from the number found on your voter registration certificate).

If they don’t have any of these, voters can also check a box indicating they have not been issued any identification.

If you don’t have a license number on file or are unsure about which ID number you provided, the secretary of state has suggested contacting your local voter registrar to ask about how to add one of the required numbers to your voter registration record.

Other voting advocates have suggested voters include both their driver’s license or state ID number and the last four digits of their Social Security number, if they have both, to avoid issues.

What kind of postage do I need to return my mail-in ballot?

It depends on where you live. Postage for mail-in ballots will vary by county because the style and size of the ballot could be different from county to county — and some counties may pay postage for you. Local elections offices should have specifics once ballots are finalized. That said, if you don’t have enough postage, your ballot should not be returned to you. Instead, the Postal Service is supposed to deliver the ballot and bill the county for the insufficient or missing postage.

What if there’s an issue with my mail-in ballot?

Texas will allow voters to correct their mail-in ballots if the ballots are at risk of being rejected for a technical error, including missing information or signatures. This also applies to issues with the applications for those ballots. County officials are responsible for alerting voters if there is a defect with their application or ballot.

Voters can use a new online ballot tracker to check the status of both their application to vote by mail and their ballot. You can access the tracker here. The deadline to correct mail-in ballot applications is Oct. 24. The deadline to correct a mail-in ballot is Nov. 10.

What do I need to know about going to the polls?

How can I find which polling places are near me?

County election offices are supposed to post on their websites information about polling locations for Election Day and during the early-voting period. The secretary of state’s website will also have information on polling locations closer to the start of voting. However, polling locations may change, so be sure to check your county’s election website before going to vote.

Note that in some counties Election Day voting may be restricted to locations in your designated precinct, which you can find on your voter registration certificate. Other counties allow voters to cast their ballots at any polling place. Check this list to see if your county has been approved to have countywide voting.

What form of ID do I need to bring?

You’ll need one of seven types of valid photo ID to vote in Texas including a:

State driver’s license (issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety).

Texas election identification certificate (issued by DPS).

Texas personal identification card (issued by DPS).

Texas license to carry a handgun (issued by DPS).

U.S. military ID card with a personal photo.

U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo.

U.S. passport.

What if I don’t have a valid photo ID?

Voters can still cast votes if they sign a form swearing that they have a “reasonable impediment” from obtaining a proper photo ID. However, those voters will also have to present one of the following types of supporting identification documents:

A valid voter registration certificate

A certified birth certificate

A document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes your identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

A copy of or an original current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter’s name and address (Any government document that contains a voter’s photo must be an original.)

If you have a valid photo ID but forgot it, you can cast a provisional ballot. You will have to visit the local voter registrar’s office within six days of the election to present an acceptable ID or documentation in order for the ballot to be counted. A registered voter without a valid photo ID or any of the supporting documents can also cast a provisional ballot.

Are there rules at the polls?

Cellphones, cameras, computers and other devices that can record sound or images cannot be used within 100 feet of voting stations (where ballots are marked). There are usually traffic cones or signs indicating this. Campaigning, including wearing clothing or other items that publicize candidates, political parties or measures on the ballot, is also banned beyond this point.

Voters are allowed to use written notes to cast their ballot at the discretion of election officers, who may determine if the material counts as campaigning.

A new law also bans wireless communication devices, like cellphones, within a room in which voting is taking place.

Firearms, including handguns, are also prohibited at polling places, according to Texas law.

What are my rights as a voter?

If a registered voter’s name does not appear on the list of registered voters because of an administrative issue, they have the right to cast a provisional ballot. Voters are entitled to get written instructions about how to cast a ballot or to ask a polling place officer or worker (but not about who or what to vote for). If a voter makes a mistake while marking their ballot, they have a right to use up to two additional ballots to make corrections. Voters generally have the right to cast their ballots in secret and should not be subject to intimidation.

Voters with disabilities or limited English proficiency can also get interpretation, assistance or accommodations to vote. A state law passed in 2023 also allows voters with disabilities or mobility problems to skip the line at their polling location and requires each polling location to have a designated parking spot for curbside voting.

Texas law says voters have the right to vote during work hours without being penalized or losing pay, but this may not apply if a worker has two hours before or after work to go vote.

On Election Day, voters have the right to cast their ballot as long as they’re in line by 7 p.m. At the polls, voters can talk to election officers or poll workers if they run into issues.

The secretary of state’s office has a helpline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) that voters and election officials can use to reach state attorneys to assist them with questions.

A coalition of voting rights groups runs voter protection hotlines in several languages. Disability Rights Texas also offers a helpline for people with disabilities. Read more about voting accommodations for voters with disabilities here.

What if I planned to vote in person but can no longer do so?

If you didn’t apply to vote by mail but are unable to go to a polling place because of a sickness or disability, consider requesting an emergency early voting ballot or using curbside voting. Contact your county elections office for more details.

Emergency ballot: These ballots can be requested if you become sick or disabled close to an election and are unable to go to a polling place on Election Day. To qualify, you must designate a representative to submit an application in person on your behalf and have a certified doctor’s note. The application must be received by your county’s early voting clerk before 5 p.m. on Election Day.

Your ballot must be returned to the same designated representative before 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Contact your county elections office for more details about receiving an emergency early-voting ballot due to sickness or disability.

Curbside voting: You can also contact your county elections office about curbside voting, which must be made available at every polling place for voters with disabilities that are unable to enter a polling location. Note that a new law requires curbside voters to fill out a form attesting that they are physically unable to enter a voting location.

Early voting locations in Nueces County

Dates & Times:

Oct. 20 -29th: 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26 - Closed

Oct. 30th & Oct. 31st: 7:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Nueces County Courthouse (Main Early Voting Location)

- 901 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Specialty Sunday hours at this location only: Oct. 27; 12 p.m. to 6 pm.



Carroll High School-New Campus (Theater Rm D135)
-3202 Saratoga Blvd. Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(Closed October 27)

-3202 Saratoga Blvd. Corpus Christi, TX 78415

(Closed October 27)



Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center
-5151 McArdle Rd. Corpus Christi, TX 78411
(Closed October 27)

-5151 McArdle Rd. Corpus Christi, TX 78411

(Closed October 27)



Del Mar College
-101 Baldwin Blvd. Corpus Christi, TX 78404
(Closed October 27)

-101 Baldwin Blvd. Corpus Christi, TX 78404

(Closed October 27)



Ellis Memorial Library (Meeting Room)
-700 W. Ave. A Port Aransas, TX 78373
(Closed October 27)

-700 W. Ave. A Port Aransas, TX 78373

(Closed October 27)



Ethel Eyerly Senior Center (Activity Room)
-654 Graham Rd. Corpus Christi, TX 78418
(Closed October 27)

-654 Graham Rd. Corpus Christi, TX 78418

(Closed October 27)



Greenwood Senior Center (Arts & Crafts Room)
-4040 Greenwood Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78416
(Closed October 27)

-4040 Greenwood Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78416

(Closed October 27)



Hilltop Community Center
-11425 Leopard St. (SW #1) Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(Closed October 27)

-11425 Leopard St. (SW #1) Corpus Christi, TX 78410

(Closed October 27)



Island Presbyterian Church
-14030 Fortuna Bay Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78418
(Closed October 27)

-14030 Fortuna Bay Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78418

(Closed October 27)



Johnny Calderon Building
-710 E. Main St. -ROBSTOWN
(Closed October 27)

-710 E. Main St. -ROBSTOWN

(Closed October 27)



Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (Carlos Truan Natural Resource Center Rm 1003)
-6300 Ocean Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(Closed October 27)

-6300 Ocean Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78412

(Closed October 27)



Veterans Memorial High School (Auditorium)
-3750 Cimarron Blvd. Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(Closed October 27)

-3750 Cimarron Blvd. Corpus Christi, TX 78414

(Closed October 27)



Curbside Voting will be available at all locations. For more information, call (361) 888-0303.

To see a Google map of the Early voting locations in Nueces County, click here: 2025 Constitutional Election - Early Voting Locations - Google My Maps

