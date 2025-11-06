All 17 Texas Constitutional amendments pass

By Ayden Runnels & Carla Astudillo, 'THE TEXAS TRIBUNE'

Voters in Texas approved a series of tax exemptions and bans as well as new investments in state infrastructure and research as all 17 constitutional amendments on the ballot passed.

Most propositions restrict the creation of certain taxes or allow for new tax exemptions. Other amendments will create state investments in water infrastructure, dementia research and technical college funds.

Proposition 10 received the largest share of voter support Tuesday night. The amendment would temporarily lower homeowners’ property taxes if their homes are destroyed by fires.

After all unofficial results were posted, the closest race was for Proposition 6, which would ban the creation of new taxes on securities transactions, like stock trading. The next closest was Proposition 17, which would allow the state government to prevent market values of properties in border counties from increasing due to border security infrastructure.

As of 9 a.m Wednesday, the unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State include ballots cast in early voting and all election day polling locations.

Here are all 17 constitutional amendments on the ballot that have been passed:

Proposition 1

Creating an endowment for the Texas State Technical College Program to fix campus infrastructure, upgrade classroom equipment and expand its footprint across the state.

Proposition 2

Banning the state from taxing people or businesses on profits or potential profits from capital assets such as investments, real estate, valuable items and certain personal property.

Proposition 3

Requiring judges to deny bail for individuals accused of committing specific felonies, such as murder, aggravated assault and indecency with a child.

Proposition 4

Allocating up to $1 billion of sales tax revenue into the Texas Water Fund each year starting in 2027. This would be used to fix infrastructure, develop new water sources and support conservation efforts to help meet the state’s increasing water demands.

Proposition 5

Extending tax exemptions on animal feed when it’s held as inventory to be sold.

Proposition 6

Prohibiting the state from creating new taxes on securities transactions, such a stock trading, and from taxing those who operate or work in the securities market, including financial institutions, brokers and dealers.

Proposition 7

Providing property tax breaks on homes of spouses of U.S. veterans who died in connection to their service. This applies if they have not remarried.

Proposition 8

Prohibiting the state from imposing inheritance taxes, which are taxes on an estate, and from taxing an estate or inheritances when they are transferred.

Proposition 9

Providing exemptions of up to $125,000 on businesses’ inventory or equipment from being taxed by school districts, cities, counties or any other taxing entity.

Proposition 10

Creating a process that would temporarily lower property taxes on homes destroyed by fire.

Proposition 11

Allowing the state to raise the homestead exemption, which is the amount of a home’s value that cannot be taxed to pay for public schools, for elderly or disabled Texans.

Proposition 12

Changing the make-up and review process for the Texas’ State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Proposition 13

Increasing the homestead exemption, which is the amount of a home’s value that cannot be taxed to pay for public schools, for all homeowners.

Proposition 14

Providing $3 billion to create the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to study dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease and other brain related conditions.

Proposition 15

Adding language on parental rights, as currently outlined in federal case law, to the Texas Constitution.

Proposition 16

Adding language to the Texas Constitution clarifying that a person who is not a U.S. citizen cannot vote in the state.

Proposition 17

Allowing the state to prevent property values near the border from increasing due to border security infrastructure and related improvements.

This story originally appeared on the Texas Tribune: All 17 Texas Constitution amendments on verge of approval