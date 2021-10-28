Election Day is Nov. 2. Did you know there is an upcoming election?

The Coastal Bend has several local elections to decide in addition to the eight proposed state amendments and a proposed tax increase to supplement Nueces County's Emergency Services District No. 2.

As of Wednesday evening, only 1.25 percent of Nueces County's registered voters had participated in early voting.

Here are the cities, counties and school districts with candidates and propositions on the ballot.

Alice ISD

The district is holding a bond election to fund improvements to its stadiums, the band hall, choir room and elementary facilities.

Kleberg County

The county is proposing a sales-and-use tax to create an assistance district.

Nueces County

The county also also is proposing a sales-and-use tax for funds that will be used for ESD No. 4, also known as the Bluntzer Volunteer Fire Department,

Port Aransas

The city is electing a city council member for Place 2.

Robstown

The city is electing its mayor, city council positions and a utility-board trustee.

Taft

The city is electing its mayor and an alderperson. Taft ISD also is proposing a bond.

San Patricio County

The county is proposing a property tax which would fund a hospital district.

Skidmore-Tynan ISD

A proposal for bond money to add school buildings is on the ballot.

Here are the polling places in the remaining counties: