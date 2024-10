CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi Fire Department battled an early morning fire on the city’s Southside.

The fire broke out around 3:00am on the 4300 block of Tripoli Drive, that is near Holly Road and Weber Road.

KRIS 6 News

At least 14 emergency response vehicles responded to the call, and our crews on scene say there is at least one house affected by the blaze.

KRIS 6 News

Officials shut down Tripoli Drive from Antigua Drive to Philippine Drive.

No word yet if there are any injuries.

KRIS 6 News

This is a developing story.