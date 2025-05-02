Dozens of families in Coastal Bend finally receive long-awaited headstones

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Years of grief and unanswered questions are finally coming to an end for dozens of families across the Coastal Bend who were left without headstones for their loved ones. After our extensive coverage of Corpus Christi Memorial, the monument company at the center of the controversy, many are finally receiving what they paid for — at no additional cost.

Corpus Christi Memorial, a headstone and monument business that had operated for decades, abruptly shut down after at least 60 customers alleged they paid for headstones they never received. Some had been waiting for years.

The company’s closure led to the arrest of its owner, who now faces multiple felony charges, including theft and exploitation.

The building remained shuttered — until local real estate investor Richard Shelton purchased the property. What he discovered inside stunned him.

“When we got inside and started looking at all the stones, we saw names. Some of them looked new, like they had already been processed,” Shelton told KRIS 6 News.

Word quickly spread that the gates to Corpus Christi Memorial were open again, and families still searching for answers began showing up.

Dozens of families finally recieve headstones

“It was one person after another,” Shelton said. “Once we opened the gates and started having conversations, we realized this was much bigger than we thought. We knew we had to help however we could.”

Shelton began posting photos of the headstones to social media, encouraging families to come claim them — free of charge.

“They’re welcome to them. We’re doing what we can to help,” he said.

Realizing not everyone uses social media, Shelton also reached out to local funeral homes and cemeteries to help track down people who may still be missing headstones. Some stones could even be modified to suit a new family’s needs.

“There’s one here that’s bigger, more expensive — and the family will get it for free. All they have to do is pay for the engraving,” a funeral director who visited the site said.

Shelton, who is preparing to sell the property, says his goal was simple: to do the right thing.

“To promote that there’s goodness out there,” he said. “And to show we can create abundance outside of ourselves.”

If you believe your loved one’s headstone may be among those recovered, or are interested in the property, Shelton encourages you to reach out. His number is 210-240-8765.