Secrets to save on Pokemon cards, as the franchise turns 30

The Pokémon franchise turns 30 years old on Feb. 27, and the anniversary is fueling a surge in demand for trading cards — some worth thousands of dollars.

"It's really all about the thrill of the chase," said Marissa Silva, editor-in-chief of The Toy Insider. "Rarity is what really drives the demand."

But don't get discouraged: Card experts say there are still ways to get into the hobby without draining your wallet.

Decades of trading adds up

Vintage cards are selling fast, fueled by the 30th anniversary and high-profile sales. YouTube creator and wrestler Logan Paul recently sold a 1998 Pokémon Pikachu Illustrator card, encased in a diamond necklace, for a record-breaking $16.4 million.

Michael Tincher, co-owner of Ted's PokePawn, says trading vintage cards really took off during the pandemic.

"Everybody started buying vintage. The price on them went through the roof," he said.

Ted's PokePawn carries cards worth as much as $2,500 — a price tag that might surprise newcomers. However, you can find plenty of cards there for less than $5.

Catch ‘em all on a budget

For those just getting started, Tincher has some straightforward advice.

"Start with a few single cards, find one character you like, and go from there," he said. "Find one you like before you make a big investment."

For new fans, Silva recommends the game Battle Academy, available for about $20.

"It actually teaches you how to play while you're playing it. It's got a really good tutorial. It comes with two complete decks, so you can play the game right out of the box," she said.

For collectors on a budget, experts suggest these strategies:



Prioritize single cards over booster packs

Wait a few months after a new release — prices often drop

Narrow down your collection to keep costs manageable

In a recent YouTube video, digital creator PokeBeard explains building a master set, all card variants from a set, is nearly impossible without "crazy money," so he suggests a more realistic approach.

"Just narrow it down and collecting the best cards from each generation or each era helped me save a ton of money instead of doing all these master sets," he told listeners.

To check a card's value, Tincher recommends downloading the PriceCharting app, where you can scan a card and get an estimated value.

Then you can buy, sell and trade with confidence.

What’s next for Pokémon

Starting at 6 p.m. EST Friday, eBay is holding the 30/30 collection auction, offering 30 rare Pokémon trading cards and collectibles in honor of the 30th anniversary. The company has also released a Pokémon Day 2026 collection.

"Definitely highly collectible, definitely one that people are going to buy a couple of — one to save and never open, and one to open and see what is hiding inside," Silva said

Customer Jeffrey Richardson, shopping at Ted's Poke Pawn, said he has been a collector for more than 20 years.

To him, Pokémon is about more than money.

"I appreciate what this hobby entails and everything it has to offer," he said. "To me, it holds a nostalgic value more than the face value of cards."

Know that you don't have to pay a fortune to join the Pokémon hobby — and that way, you don’t waste your money.

