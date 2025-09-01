Online gaming fraud surging as football season kicks off

As football season kicks off and online gambling reaches new heights of popularity, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about fraudulent betting sites targeting unsuspecting players.

The BBB has received more than 10,000 complaints related to online gambling, highlighting the growing threat of deceptive schemes designed to steal money from sports fans and casual gamers alike.

At the Holy Grail Sports Bar, customers are preparing for a new season of sports on TV and bets on their phones, since betting is legal in Ohio.

Customer Devon Herron likes betting with DraftKings.

"DraftKings. I like it, that's how I make the most money," Herron said.

Tyler Dority says he's had luck at several betting sites.

"FanDuel, Caesars, MGM," Dority said.

Those are all legitimate sites, but not all gambling platforms operate legally.

How to protect yourself from gambling rip-offs

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau says, whether you're placing a sports bet or playing a game for money, first make sure online gambling is legal in your state.

"If you are in a state where it's not legal and you're getting an app or an email or a pop-up during another game to play a game where you can win real money, you always have to be skeptical," McGovern said.

She suggests reaching out to the company and understanding the process, questioning anything that doesn't seem right.

"Arming yourself with that knowledge before you download that app, before you start placing bets, really important," McGovern said.

McGovern warns that deceptive schemes are becoming much more common.

"If they're being evasive, if they're saying they're going to pay you in cryptocurrency or something along those lines, those are the red flags that it might not be legal," McGovern said.

If you're still not sure if the company is legitimate, she advises checking it out on the BBB's scam tracker.

Because if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

One customer at the sports bar has a simple solution: avoid online betting entirely.

"Nope, I don't bet online. No sir," the customer said.

That way, you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

