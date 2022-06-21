Disney Just Announced An Around-The-World Trip That Takes You To All 12 Disney Theme Parks By Private Jet

If a trip around the world is on your travel bucket list and you also happen to be a huge Disney fan, this might just be your vacation dream come true. Adventures By Disney, which provides Disney-operated guided group vacations, has announced an epic around-the-world adventure for 75 guests.

The trip begins at Disneyland, ends at Walt Disney World, and takes guests by private jet to a whopping six countries and all 12 Disney theme parks worldwide over the course of 24 magical days. Here’s what this incredible adventure will entail.

Travel Around The World By Private Jet

Adventures By Disney offers guided vacations to a wide range of destinations on six continents, and all itineraries include top-tier transportation and accommodations, but this unique trip takes it up a notch by whisking guests from country to country aboard a VIP-configured Boeing 757, operated by Icelandair. The crew on board the private jet will include a chef, three dedicated staff members and a physician. Guests will stay in Disney’s highest-tier resorts at each Disney destination and world-class, luxury hotels at their non-Disney destinations.

The Itinerary Includes Disney Parks And Famous Landmarks

The trip includes an incredible 31 site visits and 68 meals over the 24-day adventure. Guests will be accompanied by three Adventure Guides and will also get the chance to interact with and learn from Disney VIPs, Imagineers, cultural experts and other surprise guests. In addition to visiting all 12 Disney theme parks, guests will also visit several world-famous landmarks. Here’s an overview of the trip itinerary.

Southern California

The trip kicks off in Southern California at the park where it all began when Disneyland Park opened in 1955 — the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. Guests will stay at the Disneyland Resort’s crown jewel hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and visit Disneyland’s two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

San Francisco

The next stop is San Francisco, where guests will visit the Walt Disney Family Museum and Lucasfilm campus. They’ll stay at Summit Skywalker Ranch.

Tokyo, Japan

Next up it’s Tokyo, Japan, where travelers will check two more parks off their bucket list — Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, a park that many Disney world travelers rank among the best in the world. Guests will stay at the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel.

Shanghai, China

China is next on the list with a visit to Shanghai Disneyland and a stay at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel. Activities will include a Premier tour of the theme park and special viewing of the park’s nighttime spectacular.

Hong Kong

Guests will have lunch on a chartered flight as they head to their next destination, Hong Kong Disneyland and a stay at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel.

Agra, India

It’s time to take a brief break from Disney theme parks to visit some famous landmarks. After Hong Kong, you’ll head to Agra, India, where you’ll stay at five-star hotel The Oberoi Amarvilas and visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites the Agra Fort and the Taj Mahal.

Cairo, Egypt

Next, it’s off to Cairo, where guests will stay at the Marriott Mena House and visit the pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx of Giza.

Paris, France

Rounding out the international portion of the trip is a stop in Europe for a visit to Disneyland Paris’ two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. Guests will stay at the recently opened Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel.

Orlando, Florida

Closing out the 24-day adventure is a return to the states and the remaining four Disney theme parks, all at Walt Disney World: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

When Is The Trip?

Many Adventures by Disney itineraries are offered on multiple dates but for now, this one is truly once in a lifetime. It departs on July 9, 2023, and ends on Aug. 1, 2023.

How Much Does It Cost?

This bucket-list adventure doesn’t come cheap — the price starts at $109,995 per person, based on double-occupancy rates. It includes all airfare, meals, accommodations and park tickets, but does not include airfare to the city of departure (L.A.) or out of the city of return (Orlando). The minimum age for the trip is 12 with a suggested age of 14 or older.

When Can I Book?

Booking opened June 20, 2022, for previous Adventures by Disney guests who have traveled on three or more adventures. All previous Adventures by Disney guests can book on June 22, 2022; Golden Oak members can book on June 24, 2022; and bookings open to the general public on June 28, 2022.

