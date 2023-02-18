Corpus Christi Symphony inspires young students through music

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Menger Elementary were treated to a special performance on Friday.

A variety of music was played by the Corpus Christi's Brass Quintet for students at the school.

The performance was meant to inspire 4th and 5th graders to pick up an instrument.

"We want them to continue on to middle school, high school, get scholarships to go onto college, and pursue a professional degree," Armida Cortinas, the music teacher at Menger said.

Friday's performance was part of the Corpus Christi Symphony's "On-The-Go" series.

All three of the symphony ensembles visit area elementary schools so students get can an up close look at how an orchestra works.

