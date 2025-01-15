Corpus Christi Hooks host job fair at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks are looking to fill job openings for the 2025 season.

Aspiring ballpark workers were invited to Whataburger Field today from 3-7 p.m. for a job fair. The Hooks are looking to fill roles from bat boy to usher and everything in between.

"Men, women, high schoolers looking for a first job it would be a good spot for them," Marketing Director Kyle Kamerbeek said. "People that are retired and looking for stuff to do in the evenings this would be a great spot to have you at Whataburger Field."

Attendees visited the Cotton Club at the stadium to learn more about potential fits as the season draws closer.

"No experience required," Kamerbeek said. "Any position we're just looking for bright, smiling faces to be at the ballpark all summer."

There will be another job fair, at the same time and place, on Thursday, Jan. 14. For full job listings visit the Hooks' website.

"We know so many people in the Coastal Bend come to Corpus Christi Hooks games and this would be the perfect opportunity to come here and make a little money on the side while watching a baseball game," Kamerbeek said.