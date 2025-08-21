Win a pair of tickets to see Train at Concrete Street Amphitheater on Sunday August 30

Train ticket giveaway!! We’ve partnered with Concert Street to give you a chance to see, Grammy Award winning, TRAIN live in concert. Sign up below to win one pair of tickets to see Train at Concrete Street Amphitheater on Sunday August 30, 2025, with special guest Edwin McCain. Don’t miss the chance to sing along to your favorite hits.

Train is an American pop rock band that achieved widespread recognition in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Formed in San Francisco in 1994, the current lineup features Pat Monahan (lead vocals), Taylor Locke (lead guitar/backup vocals), J Jerry Becker (Keyboard, rhythm guitar), Hector Maldonado (bass), and Matt Musty (drums). The band independently released their self-titled debut album in 1998, which garnered national attention with singles like "Meet Virginia". Their sophomore effort, Drops of Jupiter (2001), became a commercial breakthrough, earning them multiple Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Song for the title track, and solidifying their place in popular music. While the band has experienced lineup changes over the years, with notable departures and additions, their core sound and success have endured, punctuated by hits like "Hey, Soul Sister" and ongoing ventures such as a wine company that supports charitable causes.

The official rules of the contest can be found here.

