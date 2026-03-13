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KRIS 6's College Basketball Championship Challenge

Byran and Michelle Fullscreen with Sponsor.jpg
KRIS 6
Byran and Michelle Fullscreen with Sponsor.jpg
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Bryan and Michelle Hofmann go head-to-head, filling out their College Basketball Championship brackets. Follow along as they pick the teams they believe will win each game in the College Basketball Championship.

Think you know who will come out on top? Complete the entry form below and make your pick. Choose whether Bryan or Michelle will finish with the better bracket. Pick correctly and you’ll have a chance to win the grand prize—a $500 Visa Gift Card.

The KRIS 6 College Basketball Championship Challenge is sponsored by The Vessel Venue.

The official rules of the contest can be found here.

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