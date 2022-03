The Hot Wheels Monster Truck Show is coming to the American Bank Center on March 26-27, and KRIS 6 News wants to give you tickets!

So how do you enter to win? Watch KRIS 6 News Sunrise on March 14 - 18 and look for the Hot Wheels Word of the Day. Then fill out the entry form on KRISTV.com/contests.

Two viewers each day will win a family 4-pack of tickets!

See the complete contest rules here.