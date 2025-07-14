Conchologist convention brings rare seashell showcase to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Seashell enthusiasts and curious visitors had a unique opportunity to explore the fascinating world of cowries, limpets, whelks, and other marine treasures at the Conchologist of America annual convention Friday and Saturday.

The event, held at the Omni Hotel on North Shoreline in Corpus Christi, marked the first time the convention has returned to the area since 1994.

"This is a rare opportunity for people here, not only in Corpus Christi but in South Texas, to come in and enjoy a day. Bring your children, let them learn about seashells. Let them see seashells. It's just a whole different world for them; it's educational," said David Green, convention organizer.

Visitors learned about various types of seashells, including bivalves, univalves, and periwinkles, along with proper pronunciation of their scientific names.

The convention offered free admission and featured seashells for sale with prices starting at $1.

The Shell Convention hits different cities every year, and next year it will be in Bradenton, Florida. For more information, visit the Conchologist of America here.

