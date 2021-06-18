Walker family benefit set for Brewster Street Icehouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brewster Street Icehouse will present a benefit for the family of the late DPS Trooper Chad Walker on June 27 at its downtown location.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Brewster Street's downtown location, 1724 N. Tancahua St.

Proceeds will benefit the family of Walker, who succumbed to gunshot wounds in March after he was ambushed while stopping to assist what he believed to be a disabled vehicle near Mexia.

General admission tickets are $25. And a special event that includes a fajita bar will be $40.

Among the bands that will perform at the event include David Lee Garza and Cesar Martinez, The Covertones, Los Arias and Bloodline.

The event will be presented by the Friends of the Walker Family.

Walker served the DPS in the Corpus Christi area early in his career with the DPS.