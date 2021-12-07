Toys for Tots needs your help to provide Christmas joy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We're all counting down the number of days until Christmas.

It's the holiday season - a time that many children wait all year for.

But for some parents, this is a time where they just can't hide their financial struggles.

Stepping up for them is the U.S. Marine Corpus Toys for Tots program.

They give toys to children who wouldn't have any presents to open.

Hector Sanchez and Jeremiah Dennis joined KRIS 6 News at Sunrise to discuss the help they need from the Coastal Bend to make the drive successful

The annual drive is severely behind on its donations so far this year.

The Marines distributed 19,363 toys last year, supporting 8,889 children.

But they've only received about 9,000 toys so far this year, so they have a ways to go.

The Marines have 130 collection sites across the area.

And if you can't help with a toy, a monetary donation would be appreciated.

Among the upcoming events will include the Posada Boat Parade at 7 p.m. Friday.

Distribution will take place between Dec. 16-18.

For more information, check here or their Facebook page here, or call them at 361-300-4716 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

