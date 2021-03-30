Table Talk: Coronavirus Pandemic edition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This morning the talk is all about the pandemic. That is, the pandemic in the wake of Governor Abbott rolling back restrictions - as well as vaccines being made available to everyone 18 and over.

And the question: is that calming peoples fears?

So this morning - we're off to Corpus Christi in Nueces County where we meet a couple who self quarantined for a year and are now finally venturing out.

They were young and in love. It was a different time and a different place and now 31 years later? They're still finishing each others sentences.

Donna and Mike Tobin are here in the coastal bend visiting Corpus Christi for their anniversary.

The two are out of the house for the first time in a long time.

You see last march when the country began shutting down, they self quarantined at their home near Austin.

Check out their story and how they dealt with the past year.