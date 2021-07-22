Symphony presenting 'Christmas in July' on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you think of July, you probably don't associate it with Christmas music.

But for the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra, they are ready to deck the halls despite the summer heat.

Celebrating their 75th anniversary of showcasing classical music for the Coastal Bend, they symphony will hold their final conert of the season "Christmas in July" on Saturday.

The concert will feature holiday favorites like "Winter Wonderland," "White Christmas," "Hark the Herald Angels" and all of the other holiday standards. Guest artist will be Blake Davidson.

"We're going to have Christmas in July with all the Christmas carols," CCSO conductor Hector Guzman said. "We have an outstanding singer in Blake Davidson who is a wonderful baritone and is a good friend of mine. And Santa is coming with sandals and a Hawaiian shirt."

Tickets are available for two shows on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Performing Arts Center.

Those tickets are available at the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchesta website here.